UFT fundraiser ‘We Feed NYC’ to help hungry New Yorkers

NEW YORK — From educating New York City’s public school students to feeding hungry families, the United Federation of Teachers is helping New Yorkers in need.

The teachers’ union has organized a virtual fundraiser for next Saturday called “We Feed NYC.”

The goal is to raise $250,000 and while teachers will be part of the four hour virtual experience, students are likely going to be the ones to steal the show, as you’ll see videos from kids performing spoken word poetry, acting, dancing and physical fitness.

Anthony Harmon is the chairman of the event.

He told PIX11 News that “We Feed NYC” is a continuation of the union’s food pantry project that was started during the holiday season when restaurants were closed.

“We were able to go out and negotiate with some restaurants and delivered to food pantries in the five boroughs,“ Harmon said.

Harmon adds that when New York City students pivoted to remote learning last year due to the pandemic, many families were forced to provide more meals for their kids every day, even with the city’s grab-and-go lunch program. Now that the number of New Yorkers confronting hunger has increased by 49%, the city’s food assistance programs can barely keep up.That’s why teachers and students are now doing all they can to feed NYC.

The union says they started We Feed NYC a few weeks ago,and have already raised over $150,000. To learn more about the fundraiser next Saturday, or to donate, head to their website.