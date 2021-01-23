Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in NYC; 1 in NJ

Mega Millions lottery ticket forms at a convenience store on the east side of Manhattan on March 30, 2012.

NEW YORK CITY — Two second place Mega Millions tickets each worth $1 million were sold in New York City and another in New Jersey, the New York and New Jersey Lottery announced Saturday.

The first place prize in Friday’s drawing climbed to an estimated $1 billion, marking the second-largest all-time record for Mega Millions. One winning ticket that matched all six numbers was sold in Michigan.

But you don’t have to match all six numbers to win a prize. If you get all five numbers correct without hitting the Mega Ball, the ticket is worth $1 million.

The winning numbers are: 42-26-60-50-4 and the Mega Ball is 24.

The two tickets worth $1 million in prize money were sold at Bolla Operating Corp. Store, at 2228 Gerritsen Ave. in Brooklyn, and Moonlight Deli Grocery Inc., at 3322 21st St. in Astoria, Queens.

The ticket worth $1 million in New Jersey was sold at 7-Eleven #11027, 2075 Route 88, Brick in Ocean County. Ten tickets worth a $10,000 prize were also sold in the Garden State.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah and Alabama.

The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Friday’s drawing marked the third time a U.S. jackpot has reached $1 billion.