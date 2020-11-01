Trump supporters in car caravans hold up traffic on NY bridges, Garden State Parkway

With just days to go before the election, caravans of cars flying Trump flags caused a traffic jam on the Garden State Parkway around Cheesequake and Lakewood. (Credit: Maddyyypryor/Twitter)

Supporters of President Donald Trump flooded roadways Sunday in New York and New Jersey.

With just days to go before the election, caravans of cars flying Trump flags caused a traffic jam on the Garden State Parkway around Cheesequake and Lakewood. Police said it caused a 5-mile backup.

Garden State Parkway in Democratic New Jersey at a standstill in support of President Trump. @TeamTrump @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS pic.twitter.com/3tAL8oC3Tv — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 1, 2020

In New York, video showed vehicles filled with Trump supporters on the Mario Cuomo Bridge. A New York State Police spokesperson said no arrests were made and the bridge was never shut down.

Traffic briefly stopped three times during the caravan on the bridge for between approximately two and seven minutes.

Joe Biden denounced disruptive demonstrations by Trump supporters across the country.

Speaking at a canvass kickoff in the Philadelphia suburbs, Biden referenced a recent effort by Trump supporters to swarm a Biden campaign bus and drive it off the road in Texas. Trump tweeted a video of the caravan and declared, “I LOVE TEXAS!” Biden also referenced reports that Trump supporters shut down a major roadway in New Jersey.

“We’ve never had anything like this. At least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing,” Biden said.