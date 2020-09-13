Trump slam’s NYC crime rate, calls for city to let police ‘do their job’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump slammed the crime rate in New York City and called for officials to let police “do their job.”

Trump tweeted Sunday in response to a Saturday tweet from Mayor Bill de Blasio. The mayor’s tweet was about social distancing and wearing masks while enjoying the weather.

“But people don’t want to get mugged, beaten up, or killed,” Trump tweeted in response. “Let New York’s Finest (who proudly endorsed me!) do their job. Rehire crime squad and fired police. They will bring safety back to NYC, FAST!!!”

Trump’s tweet appears to refer to New York City’s plainclothes anti-crime unit, which was disbanded. The hundreds of members were not fired; they were transitioned to the NYPD’s detective and neighborhood policing units, among others.

Shootings and murder are both up in New York City, but a de Blasio spokesman noted in a tweet that index crime and assault rates are down. De Blasio also responded to Trump.

“You’re lying about this just like you lied to the American people about the pandemic,” de Blasio tweeted. “The truth is, New York City is coming back stronger despite your efforts.”