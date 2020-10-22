Trump calls NYC a ‘ghost town,’ says it’s ‘dying’ as Biden applauds NY’s response

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up a mask as President Donald Trump takes notes during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump declared New York City is a “ghost town” during the opening section of the final 2020 presidential debate Thursday evening.

The first section of the debate dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden meandered toward how various states have handled the virus.

“If you go and look what’s happened to New York, it’s a ghost town,” said Trump. “It’s a ghost town. Everyone is leaving.”

Former Vice President Biden applauded New York’s response for helping to flatten the curve.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the president’s words on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump, New Yorkers are bringing our city back stronger than ever. It’s nothing short of heroic. The only “ghost town “ will be Mar-a-Lago after you’re forced into retirement on Election Day. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 23, 2020

“New Yorkers are bringing our city back stronger than ever,” de Blasio wrote. “It’s nothing short of heroic. The only ‘ghost town’ will be Mar-a-Lago after you’re forced into retirement on Election Day.”

Gov. Cuomo didn’t respond publicly to that criticism.

He did, though, stand up for COVID-19 mitigation pratices, many of which are not fully embraced by the Trump administration.

We know what works against COVID and it isn’t denial. Wear a mask. Socially distance. Wash your hands often. Test and trace. And listen to scientists. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 23, 2020

Councilman Keith Powers, who represents parts of Manhattan and referred to himself in a tweet as President Trump’s former council member, asked that the president send solutions.

As Donald Trump’s former Council Member, here’s what’s happening inhis old district:



▪️ Restaurants are struggling.

▪️ Broadway is closed.

▪️ Arts institutions hanging on.

▪️ Offices are closed.

▪️ Tourism non-existent.



Solution:

Send us help, not insults. — Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) October 23, 2020

Current City Council Speaker Corey Joshnon took the opportunity to poke fun at the jab at New York City.

I had to wait 15 minutes to order pizza in person tonight! NOT A ? TOWN! — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) October 23, 2020

This isn’t the first time the president called New York a ghost town and criticized its coronavirus response. In the first presidential debate, on Sept. 29, he questioned if the city could ever recover.