What New Yorkers can do to prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Isaias is set to move into the tri-state region early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds, as well as potential flooding and power outages.

A tropical storm warning in effect for most of New York and New Jersey “until further notice,” the National Weather Service said Monday morning.

City officials and Con Edison told PIX11 how they’ve been preparing for the storm since Friday, they’ve also shared tips for how New Yorkers can prepare.

NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell assured that the Department of Transportation is reaching out to city restaurants with outdoor dining to ensure all outdoor furniture is secured or taken down before strong winds move in.

Emergency Management is advising New Yorkers to plan ahead and bring inside all loose, lightweight objects, such as lawn furniture, garbage cans and yard debris. Residents should also anchor objects that cannot come inside, such as gas grills or propane tanks.

When preparing for potential flooding, keep in mind it is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters. “It only takes 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock an adult off their feet, or 12 inches of water to carry away most cars,” Criswell warned.

While the city will not be activating any evacuation orders for Isaias, Criswell said now is a good time for New Yorkers to learn which evacuation zone they live in.

NYC is divided into six hurricane evacuation zones. You can find out your zone, and get other hurricane resources, by heading to nyc.gov/knowyourzone.

Criswell said it’s also a good opportunity for New Yorkers to make sure they have the ability to stay informed with the latest updates from the city.

NotifyNYC – available on the website, as a mobile app or on Twitter – is the primary way OEM communicates updates with the public.

Emergency Management also recommends making an emergency plan for your family, including any pets. Of course, also check on any other family members, friends or loved ones to make sure they’re safe.

Con Ed, meanwhile, is urging customers to register on the utility’s website to make reporting power outages easier.

Once regiestered, customers can sign up to receive power outage alerts and updates on their phones.

Related tip: Make sure to keep your phone, and other electronics you might need, charged in case you lose your power. Plus, make sure flashlights and any battery-operated radios or televisions are working. Check to make sure you have extra batteries.

If you do lose service, disconnect or turn off appliances that would otherwise turn on automatically when power is restored. If several appliances start up at once, the electric circuits may overload.

Con Ed is also warning New Yorkers not to go near any downed wires and never attempt to move them or touch them with your hands or any object. Be mindful that hidden wires can be hidden by tree limbs, leaves or water.

If you do see any downed power lines, report them to Con Ed and your local police department immediately.

If a power line falls on your vehicle while you’re inside, stay inside and wait for emergency personnel, Con Ed advises.

Customers should follow Con Edison on Twitter or on Facebook for general outage updates , safety tips and more storm preparation information.