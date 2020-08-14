‘Tribute in Light’ back on with Tunnel to Towers, CEO says

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: The “Tribute in Light” illumiinates the skyline of Lower Manhattan as seen from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, September 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The longstanding “Tribute in Light” tradition is back on with a new partner, according to that group’s CEO.

Frank Siller, CEO of Tunnel to Towers, told PIX11 News Friday that his group will put on a “Towers of Light” memorial on Sept. 11, 2020. The foundation’s tribute also will include a live reading of victims’ names, which was canceled at the official ceremony.

No other details were available, other than that the tribute is a “done deal,” a foundation spokesperson said. They did not elaborate.

The Tunnel to Towers website said Friday, “The foundation is doing everything in its power to make sure that the towers of light will once again be illuminated.”

The Tribute in Light and reading of the names were canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, 9/11 Memorial and Museum spokesman Michael Frazier said.

Both were organized annually by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

“The world’s beloved twin beams of light regrettably will not shine over lower Manhattan as part of this year’s tributes to commemorate 9/11,” Frazier said. “This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light.”

Nearly 40 people usually work in close proximity for several weeks to produce the Tribute in Light each year.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum planned to partner with NYC & Company and buildings throughout the city to light up their facades and spires in blue in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

“In a spirit of unity and remembrance, the city will come together for a ‘Tribute in Lights’ to inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget,” Frazier said.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001 when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.