Torres report: NYPD commanding officer allegedly made ‘racist,”offensive’ comments on chat board

NEW YORK — Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres released a report Friday, which detailed an investigation into the NYPD and a commanding officer who allegedly made racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments on an online chat board.

According to the report, Deputy Inspector James Kobel, a commanding officer for the NYPD’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and a member of the force for over 28 years, appears to be “Clouseau,” a prolific poster on a vitriolic public internet message board known as “Law Enforcement Rant.”

Between July 2019 and September 2020, “Clouseau” allegedly posted more than 500 times on the board; posts often had racist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic and homophobic tones.

Posts included comments about Eric Garner and his family, Orthodox and Hasidic Jews, Martin Luther King Jr., the NFL, and several local officials including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s son.

PIX11 has chosen not to publish the racist and offensive comments.

Kobel also allegedly released confidential information regarding NYPD personnel and described his own on-duty misconduct.

Investigators linked “Clouseau” with Kobel because of common characteristics, including when they joined the NYPD, who they served under as well as sharing specific personal and family characteristics, according to Torres.

Torres announced Thursday he was going to release the “bombshell” report on the NYPD as one of his final acts as chair of the New York City Council’s Committee on Oversight and Investigations. Torres won New York’s 15th Congressional District in Tuesday’s election.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the department had been informed of the allegations against Kobel and he was placed on modified duty .

The NYPD’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity is a sub-unit of the agency’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, which is responsible for promoting “a fair, safe, inclusive and accommodating work environment for all members of the [NYPD]” and “for ensuring [the NYPD’s] employees are treated with dignity and respect in the workplace.”

“The person who is in charge of fighting hate in the NYPD is actively trafficking the hate in every form,” Torres told PIX11 Friday ahead of the report’s release.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the online chat board “one of the most disgusting, disturbing, discriminatory, vile blogs that you can find on the internet” and commended Torres for his investigation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also called the case an “insult to our city’s values” and ensured the officer will be fired if the findings are true. “End of story.”