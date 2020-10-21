Toobin fallout raises questions about workplace harassment in a remote environment

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — As many people continue to work remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, new questions are being raised about “at work” behavior and sexual harassment.

Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network called a “personal matter.”

Vice reported on Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

Attorney Moe Vela joined the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday to discuss the new challenges posed by work-from-home environments.