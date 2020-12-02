Tolls increase on NY Thruway for drivers without E-ZPass

Tolls will increase for drivers on the New York Thruway who do not have an E-ZPass starting Jan. 1.
The State Thruway Authority voted Tuesday to raise tolls by 30% for drivers without an E-ZPass.
The Thruway eliminated cash tolls in November. That means drivers without an E-ZPass are sent a bill by mail.
Starting in 2021, anyone billed by mail will also be charged a $2 administrative fee each time they are billed. The State Thruway Authority says this is the first time in 10 years that tolls on the Thruway have been raised.