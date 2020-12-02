Tolls increase on NY Thruway for drivers without E-ZPass

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
New York State Thruway

A truck passes a sign proclaiming “I Love New York” and marketing other state attractions on the New York State Thruway in Utica, New York on Nov. 29, 2016.

Tolls will increase for drivers on the New York Thruway who do not have an E-ZPass starting Jan. 1.

The State Thruway Authority voted Tuesday to raise tolls by 30% for drivers without an E-ZPass.

The Thruway eliminated cash tolls in November. That means drivers without an E-ZPass are sent a bill by mail.

Starting in 2021, anyone billed by mail will also be charged a $2 administrative fee each time they are billed. The State Thruway Authority says this is the first time in 10 years that tolls on the Thruway have been raised.

