Today’s special at NYC eatery? A $50 virus test before dining

by: Associated Press

NEW YORK — At one New York eatery, your table is ready — along with your coronavirus test results.

City Winery, an upscale chain, is trying a novel approach to indoor dining during a pandemic: Two nights a week, all patrons and staffers at its Manhattan location have to take a rapid virus test on-site and get an all-clear before coming in.

Costing diners $50 per person, it’s an elite experiment and health experts caution that a test isn’t a failsafe.

But City Winery’s CEO said he thinks the idea is worth trying as restaurants try to get through a year of shutdowns and social distancing.

