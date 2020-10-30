New Yorkers try to stay safe during altered Halloween festivities

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As we get ready to observe Halloween this weekend, the CDC is warning against some of our favorite traditions.

Family friendly activities like trick-or-treating are now considered high risk because of COVID-19.

Now some are finding safe and creative ways to celebrate like a Halloween candy pulley system.

One homeowner took DIY to a whole new level. He tied a piece of string to a license plate that I had with pieces of candy placed on top. He slides the plate from his doorstep to the sidewalk allowing kids to grab a wrapped treat.

But if a scary treat is more your style, Johnnie’s Car Wash on Oak in Copiague came up with a creative way to give customers a frightful experience at a safe distance. His Tunnel of terror has become popular with lines stretching two miles at times.

While Nassau and Suffolk County Executives Laura Curran and Steve Ballon urge Long Islanders to have fun, they also stress the importance of being mindful. To make sure of that, they’re adding more police patrol to reduce the risk of super spreader events.

This Halloween will be different in so many ways.

For 46 years, the annual village Halloween parade packed city sidewalks with unique costumes and personalities. But this year due to the pandemic, it’s not to be.

“It’s heartbreaking not to be able to be with the people and have everyone come out and get together,” Jeanne Fleming, the artistic director of the Village Halloween Parade, told PIX11. “it’s such a wonderful creative night for the city,” she added.

Instead there will be several smaller events like an online puppet parade at noon, the giant spider will be back at Jefferson Market Tower. There will also be two huge human billboards in Times Square and a surprise in the village.

“I can’t tell you what it is, because we can’t gather a crowd, but for anyone who is in the right place at the right time they’ll see it for sure,” Fleming added.

While haunted houses are allowed in New York City, it’s only allowed if safety protocols are in place.

At Blood Manor in TriBeCa, all the monsters and madmen and women are masked as are the spooked out spectators. The space is sanitized hourly and everyone must keep their social distance.

“We’re allowed to have 275 people in the space we’re now at 25% so we click in people and we have no more than 70 people in the house,” Jim Lorenzo, Blood Manor creator, said.

Toni Holstein, a Blood Manor fan from Brooklyn Heights, enjoyed the scare with four young children in tow.

“Everyone was socially distanced with masks,” she said.

In the meantime, the CDC suggests other lower risk activities like taking part in a virtual Halloween costume contest, carving pumpkins at a safe distance, scavenger hunt trick-or-treating, make individually bagged treats for kids to take. You can find a complete list of their website.