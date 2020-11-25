Thousands of ShopRite workers secure COVID-19 hazard pay with new union deal

NEW YORK — Some essential workers are now getting the extra compensation they’ve been fighting for, as a local supermarket employee union announced it’s reached a deal with a local grocery chain to pay its workers hazard pay during the pandemic.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said Wednesday it’s reached an agreement with ShopRite, giving nearly 50,000 union grocery workers in the tri-state area retroactive hazard pay. It includes all hours worked from July 26 to Aug. 22.

Earlier in the year, the union and ShopRite agreed to temporary hazard pay at the start of the pandemic.

The union said at least 109 grocery workers have died from COVID-19, and more than 48,000 have been infected or exposed.

“Grocery workers have been on the front lines since this pandemic began and continue to put themselves in harm’s way to help families put food on this Thanksgiving,” UFCW International President Marc Perrone said. “This new UFCW agreement is a powerful victory for ShopRite grocery workers across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.”