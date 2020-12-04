This year’s NYC holiday celebrations are virtual

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Tree lightings and family dinners are a virtual experience across the country in 2020.

The annual holiday show will go on at the historic St. George Theatre on Staten Island as well. On-line, that is.

For the past 17 years, the annual event has entertained thousands of people.

Premiering Sunday at 7 p.m. and available for view all month, the 2020 show will feature some new performances and highlights from 2018 and 2019.

View it for free on the theater’s website and the theater’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Restored by her Staten Island family in 2004, Doreen Cugno calls it the centerpiece of the season.

“Although the show could not be presented on the theatre stage this year, we have instead put together an amazing virtual production comprising footage from past Christmas Shows along with newly-filmed numbers that will be sure to put you in the Christmas spirit,” said Cugno, President & CEO and artistic director of the production.

Originally built in 1929, the St. George Theatre began as a vaudeville and movie house. It hosts major concerts and acts and hopes to welcome patrons back in 2021.