Theater workers gather to ask for funding help

TIMES SQUARE — Theater workers gathered in Times Square Monday to ask for funding help.

Broadway was shut down early on in the coronavirus pandemic and it’s not clear when it’s coming back. Costume maker Edwin Schiffrin hasn’t seen his co-workers in more than six months.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” he said.

Actor Ann Sanders made her Broadway debut in “Beauty and the Beast” 19 years ago in a theater near where she called for funding relief on Monday.

“I’m standing in Duffy Square again and I’m hoping that the United States will come through with us again,” she said.