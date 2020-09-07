Theater workers gather to ask for funding help

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TIMES SQUARE — Theater workers gathered in Times Square Monday to ask for funding help.

Broadway was shut down early on in the coronavirus pandemic and it’s not clear when it’s coming back. Costume maker Edwin Schiffrin hasn’t seen his co-workers in more than six months.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” he said.

Actor Ann Sanders made her Broadway debut in “Beauty and the Beast” 19 years ago in a theater near where she called for funding relief on Monday.

“I’m standing in Duffy Square again and I’m hoping that the United States will come through with us again,” she said.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

@PIX11News on Twitter