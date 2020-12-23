The Village Voice to return in January under new ownership: report

Newspaper boxes for The Village Voice stand along a Manhattan sidewalk in New York on Nov. 27, 2013.

NEW YORK — The Village Voice, a New York staple for more than 60 years, will return to the Big Apple under new ownership, The New York Times reports.

Brian Calle, the chief executive of Street Media, told The New York Times on Tuesday he bought the award-winning alternative weekly newspaper from publisher Peter Barbey and plans to bring it back to life in January.

The Village Voice was the country’s first alt-weekly, founded in 1955 by a group that included writer Norman Mailer. It received three Pulitzer Prize awards, and many other accolades over the years, before shutting down in 2018.

At the time, Barbey had said The Village Voice fell victim to “the increasingly harsh economic realities” facing journalism.

Calle told The New York Times he is “super optimistic” about the venture. He plans to bring the website back online in January and will launch a quarterly print edition early next year, according to The Times.

Calle will have help from former Voice editor Bob Baker, who has been hired as a senior editor and content coordinator, The Times reported. He has not announced who will be editor in chief.

PIX11’s Ashley Soley-Cerro contributed to this report.