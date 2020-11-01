‘The power is with the people’: AOC speaks out ahead of Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In her district Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was greeted with a lot of enthusiasm Sunday.

“People are really excited. I think they’re excited about this election too,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

New York’s 14th congressional district is solidly Democratic, yet nearly $10 million has been spent trying to unseat Ocasio-Cortez

Republican challenger John Cummings is a retired NYPD officer and high school teacher.

“It just goes to show the extent of how, frankly, hatred is such a strong motivator in the Republican party more than even strategy,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.

Still, Ocasio-Cortez will be the first one to tell you re-election is not guaranteed. Her surprise primary victory in 2018 rocked the Democratic establishment.

Her election has ushered in a wave of new candidates, including Ritchie Torres, Moindaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman.

“I think there’s so many people saying the Democratic party has failed us,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said. “So people are looking for new leadership to be more robust, to fight for working families and to stand up to corporate lobbyist in Washington”

Yet many of her ambitious progressive policies go much further than those of current Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think it’s important to draw that distinction and understand where he is now because our government is not designed for the president to be in charge of every single outcome; that’s why we have a House, a Senate,” she said. “At the end of the day, the power is with the people.”

Whatever Tuesday’s results may be, businesses in midtown are getting ready for possible unrest following the election after a summer of protests that at times were not peaceful.

“I think it’s tragic.” The FBI recently released a report saying their investigation have completed, saying white supremacist violence is the number one source of domestic terrorism,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She was also asked about protests from Americans on the far left.

“We certainly saw property damage but when it comes to violence, I think it’s disproportionate,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The data is there and it’s not equal, but that being said, everyone wants peace and stability and what we need to do is make sure we are responding and creating an environment with policies that foster that peace.”

