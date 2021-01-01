The future of food: Check out these trends to expect in 2021

NEW YORK — The COVID-19 pandemic change the way people eat and shop for food, and for some it even renewed interest in immunity boosting home cooking. With that in mind, busy New Yorkers are hoping 2021 brings a much needed break to long lines at the grocery store, and maybe fewer hours in the kitchen.

From sustainable delivery to world class chefs bringing a meal to your front door, the food scene in 2021 will be different.

Adam Farbiarz created Delivery Zero, a delivery service that aspires to be zero waste. Restaurants and consumers reuse the containers for takeout.

About 120 restaurants are participating in the program across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, and at no cost to you. The reasonable containers must be delivered back to the restaurant or given to a delivery person within six weeks to avoid a fee.

Chefs are trying to maintain their own sustainability after so many restaurants had to close their doors.

Cook Unity is away for a world renowned chefs to hire back some of their staff an offer restaurant quality meals to your doorstep without the overhead of a brick and mortar store.

Chefs like Jean George and Esther Choi are allowing you to eat well without the kitchen work at just $11 per meal.

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, who practices functional medicine, tells patients to focus on optimizing body composition with protein. Daily Dose meal service also delivers to your door with a focus on immunity and disease fighting foods. Lyon created their protein forward plan.

Daily Dose allows you to not have to think about planning healthy meals because it’s packaged for you, she said.