The City has a sidewalk shoveling ordinance; the worst offender? The City

NEW YORK — Sidewalks and crosswalks in the city were required to be cleared of snow and ice by 1 p.m. on Wednesday, by order of the city government, but many didn’t meet that requirement and the city was actually one of the worst offenders

Specifically, the Parks Department left many public sidewalks that line streets — let alone the passageways through city parks — untouched by shovels or ice melters.

Early on Wednesday afternoon, PIX11 News was at the triangle-shaped plaza that surrounds the subway entrance on 72nd Street, where the 1, 2, and 3 trains run. The plaza was unplowed, unshoveled, and unsalted.

Dozens of pedestrians each minute — most of whom were either coming from or going to catch a train — gingerly stepped on the slick ice and frozen slush, trying to keep their balance. Suzanne Hebron was among them.

“I said, ‘I can’t fall, I can’t fall,'” she said, after navigating the uncleared plaza. “I had a hip replacement, and now I’m recovering.”

The Dept. of Sanitation said that the fine for not clearing a sidewalk adjacent to a property is anywhere from $100 to $350, depending on a number of factors, including whether or not it was a first offense.

However, when the city is in violation of its own ordinance, the only penalty is embarrassment, when a lack of action on the city’s part is pointed out.

The plaza outside of the 72nd St. subway station south entrance is considered a city park, according to the MTA. It told PIX11 News that even though it’s the Parks Department’s responsibility to shovel there, it had sent one of its own maintenance crews to do the job instead.

Meanwhile, PIX11 News also observed that the sidewalk bordering Railroad Park, in the Morrisania section oftThe Bronx, was uncleared, even though it runs along 161st Street, one of the borough’s busiest routes.

At around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday — nearly four hours after the city’s deadline — the Parks Dept. sent out a cleanup crew. It was after PIX11 News alerted the department to the problem.

It released the following statement late Wednesday afternoon:

Our dedicated teams continue to clear our more than 2,000 miles of pathways across the city as quickly and efficiently as possible. We thank New Yorkers for their patience as we work diligently to clear our park exterior paths, greenways, playgrounds, and interior park paths.

