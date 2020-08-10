Tens of thousands still in the dark in NY, NJ area nearly a week after storm

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY — Tens of thousands of homes throughout the tri-state region were on their seventh day without electricity on Monday, even as real-feel temperatures climbed above 100 degrees, and were expected to edge even higher on Tuesday.

Long Island, which had twice as many customers without power as any other utility in the region, was worst affected. The lack of commitment by PSEG Long Island, the primary electrical utility on the island, to reimburse customers for their blackout-related losses, had lawmakers beginning investigations into the company.

PSEG’s slogan is “We make things work for you,” but Long Islanders who spoke with PIX11 News said that the promise had proven empty, and as a result, had their own message for PSEG. As South Hempstead resident Elizabeth Pittelli said, they intend to boycott payment of their latest electric bills.

“I’m gonna call them and tell them you can eat this,” Pittelli said, as she and her neighbor, Mary Mueller sat on Pittelli’s front porch, watching a PSEG crew do what the utility had promised days ago — repair their power line.

“It’s like an ice cream truck,” Pittelli said, half-jokingly.

But she and her neighbor added that for them, and tens of thousands more on Long Island, what they’ve lost in the wake of the tropical storm-related power outage is serious.

“My entire refrigerator,” Mueller said, “everything’s gone from there. What have we lost? We’ve lost a week of peace. Sleeping is unbelievable. You can’t sleep in there.”

It’s why elected officials are calling for action. Con Edison is getting scrutiny from Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James for still having tens of thousands without electricity in New York City and Westchester, but at a late morning news conference on Monday, a group of elected officials on Long Island said Con Ed is actually doing a better job in responding to power outage issues than PSEG is.

State Sen. Anna Kaplan, a Democrat representing Great Neck, said that she was speaking for all Long Islanders who faced emergencies related to the electricity being out.

“You owe us for our refrigerators full of rotten food,” she said, addressing the utility company. “You owe us for spoiled medication, and you owe us for expenses of accommodation to survive this week of hell that you created.”

Elected officials, including County Executive Laura Curran, and state senators Kevin Thomas, Todd Kaminsky and Phil Boyle, called on PSEG to do like Con Ed — and reimburse customers for lost perishables, at the very least.

Kaminsky announced that the leaders of PSEG and Con Ed will be called to testify in a state senate hearing next Monday regarding their responses to the storm and its damage.

Gov. Cuomo, in a press briefing by phone on Monday, said that both of the major utilities had “failed.” State Attorney Gen. Letitia James also said that her office is investigating the utilities’ response.

Correction: The Nassau County executive’s name has been updated.