Teen arrested atop Queensboro Bridge after climbing for apparent social media stunt

NEW YORK CITY — A teenager climbed the Queensboro Bridge in an apparent social media stunt Thursday afternoon before being taken into custody by the NYPD’s Special Ops Bureau atop the bridge.

Police said it happened at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to the NYPD, the 18-year-old climbed a construction ladder from the bike path and made it onto one of the bridge’s towers, where he sat on a support beam.

Officers brough him down and arrested him around 6:40 p.m. He was initially taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The teen livestreamed much of the stunt on YouTube, where he chronicled the demonstration. He called himself a “content king” and received various comments and tips from viewers during the very dangerous and illegal ordeal.

Police said the teen would face charges including unlawful possession of a noxious matter, reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing.

Traffic was affected on the bridge due to the incident.

Editor’s note: Police initially reported a different age for the teen.

