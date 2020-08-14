Teachers continue to present concerns with reopening schools

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Another push on Friday from city council members and teachers’ union leaders pleading for Mayor Bill de Blasio to push back the reopening of schools this fall.

Councilmember Carlina Rivera believes it’s a risk that will force students and educators to pay the price.

“We are seeing the greatest risk to Black and Brown families,” she said. “Historically in this city, they attend the schools with the least resources.”

A main concern is ventilation and school staff is demanding answers about repairs in every school. They say they are being stonewalled.

For days, PIX11 News has pressed the New York City Department of Education and the mayor’s office to reveal concrete numbers on repairs. The only response we’ve gotten is a statement.

“All DOE school buildings were surveyed by the Division of School Facilities… and repairs include fixing windows and replacing air filters from MERV 8 to MERV 13.

PIX11 News pushed back, asking how many classrooms were unusable and how many schools still need repairs with less than a month to go. We were told repairs are made every day.

Desperate for answers, we found out the teachers’ unions are doing their own air quality assessments to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We have visited at least 30 schools and our intention is to visit every school and we are checking the ventilation system in every school,” said Karen Alford, Vice President of Elementary Schools with the United Federation of Teachers.

Meanwhile, Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger is skeptical all 1,800 schools can afford cleaning supplies, PPE and specifically staffing each building with a certified nurse, as promised by the mayor on Thursday.

“They had issues in march filling these vacancies because of inadequate pay, and lack of benefits,” he said.

Ultimately, Alford says, people are just looking for reasons to be confident their children will be safe.

“Anyone who works in the school knows you don’t have soap to wash your hands on a normal day,” she said. “So now in a pandemic, people want to be assured that are masks, gowns, HVAC ventilation and there’s testing and contact tracing.”