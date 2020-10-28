Suspect wanted on gun charges shot by authorities at Rockland County hotel, officials say

Police are investigating a shooting at a DoubleTree Hotel in Nanuet, N.Y.

NANUET, N.Y. — A suspect arrested on gun charges was shot by a DEA agent while a federal task force was executing a warrant Wednesday night at a Rockland County hotel, officials said.

The agent was a part of a gun violence task force that is led by the DEA and includes local law enforcement agencies.

The warrant was for the man who was shot, officials said. He was being surveiled by the task force.

The suspect was shot twice, a DEA official said. He was taken to a local hospital, though he is under arrest. He is expected to survive.

It happened at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel off Route 59 in Nanuet, officials said.

It was unclear if the suspect that was shot was inside the building or not.

A second person was arrested and is being detained, a DEA official said.

Officials added that everyone involved in the incident was detained or arrested.

Both men face gun charges. One gun was recovered from the scene.