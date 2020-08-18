Surveillance video calls FDNY tactics into question, chief defends actions

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — New surveillance video obtained by PIX11 shows the city’s bravest doing what they do best, saving lives. But from the outside, some neighbors are questioning their tactics.

Joshua Scurry, 25, along with his mother and girlfriend, was pulled out of their burning apartment in Crown Heights — and neighbors say it was not a pretty sight.

Neighbor Ramona Burns witnessed the rescue.

“It was heartbreaking,” she said. “I don’t know if it was a last minute thing, [why] they did what they did, but I thought they were supposed to be trained to do these kinds of things.”

The FDNY explained it is a part of department training, using a special tool to pull victims out. It’s called ”webbing.”

Chief Thomas Richardson described how it works.

“There were folks behind the door and we had a clutter situation,” he said. “The webbing lifts the torso up so the victim’s head does not hit stairs.”

The fire broke out early one morning last month, and when fire firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke.

Scurry suffered burns about his body.

The FDNY insists it’s standard procedure, and pulling victims out of fires is not easy.

When we showed his uncle the video he was in shock.

“You would treat a dog in the ASPCA better than that,” said King Scurry. “The way they pulled them out was like rag dolls.”

Richardson understood the reaction, but defended the practice in a life-saving situation.

“It could be very difficult to watch,” he said. “It doesn’t look good.”

The tactic is not common to the public, but it is to the FDNY. It’s used on a regular basis to save lives.

“It’s very difficult to grab victims and move them,” Richardson said. Sometimes their skin is coming off, they’re wet, the clothes are wet, and there is zero visibility.”

The video has been shared on social media and it’s raised more concerns about the actual rescue.

Scurry’s mother and girlfriend were also pulled out of the fire; the video shows them on the floor in the lobby.

“There was a few minutes there, yes it was very difficult to watch,” Richardson said. “But when we go into a fire, we don’t have the emergency gear with us, we have to go out and get it.” That’s why they were left on the floor, he said.

All of the victims are alive. Two have been released from the hospital. One remains in critical condition.