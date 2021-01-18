Subway rate hikes won’t happen this year, but toll hikes likely will

NEW YORK — With pandemic changing commutes for millions of people, sources said Monday the MTA will delay fare hikes as both riders and the agency itself deal with financial distress.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye confirmed Monday evening that the planned fare hikes for subways, buses and railroads — which have happened every other year since 2009 — will be postponed.

The 4% increases had been discussed at public hearings in December. The overwhelming number of people, including community leaders and elected officials spoke, out against any increase.

But ridership has dropped dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Subway ridership is about 30% of what it was in March. Bus ridership has rebounded by more than half.

LIRR and Metro-North tickets would also remain the same, according to sources. Schedule changes have been made and there could be more of them to meet the demand of decreased ridership.

A toll increase has also been included in plans, and it appears that will move ahead in some way.

Advocates have said resident discounts need to continue for drivers in the Rockaways and on Staten Island.

The MTA board votes on Thursday.

A statement from Riders Alliance called on the governor to take the next steps to sure up public transit funding.

“When riders organize, our governor listens. With offices closed and Broadway dark, a transit fare hike would fall overwhelmingly on essential workers and New Yorkers with no other way to get around beside the bus, subway, and paratransit.”

“With the regressive MTA fare hike off the table, Governor Cuomo must now put a stop to state raids on transit-dedicated funds. While riders are breathing a sigh of relief, the governor must craft a bold, progressive solution to his transit agency’s money woes.”

Foye acknowledged the unprecedented impact Covid-19 has had on ridership, finances, essential workers, people of color and those with low incomes.

“As part of our biennial review of fare and toll policy, the MTA conducted the unprecedented level of outreach this year required, holding eight public hearings and receiving 2,100 public comments,” he said. “What we heard at these hearings was that people are suffering and cannot shoulder even a modest fare increase right now.

“Buoyed by President-elect Biden, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the MTA also has hope for $8 billion in additional pandemic relief and continued federal investment in mass transit in 2021 and beyond. For these reasons, the MTA has decided to postpone the planned fare increase for several months. We plan to move forward with a discussion and vote on recommended toll changes in February.”