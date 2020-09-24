Subway Good Samaritan gets free rides for a year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The MTA rewarded a straphanger Wednesday who helped detain a suspect in an act of vandalism that derailed a train on Sunday.

MTA Chairman Patrick J. Foye acknowledged Rikien Wilder, who saw a man put apiece of metal on the tracks causing the train to derail at 14th Street in Manhattan.

“It angered me a little bit because he seem to get some joy out of directing the train and potentially harming people. My adrenaline kicked in,” he said.

He was presented with a big MetroCard and a year of unlimited rides.

“New Yorkers are known for putting others ahead of themselves, and that’s exactly what Rikien Wilder did,” saidFoye said “While we don’t want members of the public placing themselves in danger by jumping onto the tracks, this brave Good Samaritan is a hero three times over — for removing debris, alerting personnel, and making sure the alleged perpetrator could not get away before police arrived. He truly exemplifies the best of New York.”

Following the incident, emergency response crews from NYC Transit worked to repair and replace hundreds of feet of damage to tracks, third rail and pillars to restore normal service in time for the Monday morning rush.