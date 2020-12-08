Submissions due next week for e-scooter share program in NYC

NEW YORK — Electric scooters and e-bikes are legal on streets in NYC.

A new state law took effect in November.

The city requested proposals for a sharing program, similar to Citi Bike. Those plans are due next week.

Manhattan is excluded from the NYC pilot project.

Companies will submit ideas for everything from training and registration to monitoring use and parking.

Lime is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the world. Phil Jones is the senior director of government relations for Lime.

“We want to make sure the users understand the rules of road so that everyone feels safe,” he said.

Safety concerns have lead to improvements in recent years.

New model e-scooters have advanced technology and improved design. Some are able to determine quickly if the scooter is on a sidewalk.

The e-scooters maximum speed is 15 miles per hour. Riders have to be at least 18 years of age.

Read the official request from the NYC Department of Transportation here.

NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg testified earlier this year the program could be delayed due to funding and staffing.

Hundreds of cities already have programs. Hoboken is reviewing its pilot program which ended last year.

NYC has been set to begin e-scooter share in March 2021.