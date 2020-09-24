Struggling street vendors rally for help from NYC to keep their heads, businesses above water

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Street vendors, reeling from economic woes, rallied Thursday for legislation that would keep their New York City businesses alive.

The past four years have been a struggle for a Queens churro vendor, but the situation is even worse for many vendors now than it used to be. Ongoing difficulties with police, permit problems and razor thin margins along with the coronavirus economic crisis mean it’s difficult for vendors to keep their heads — and businesses — above water.

Struggling street vendors gathered outside City Hall Thursday calling on officials to pass legislation that would lift the city’s decades old cap on street vendor permit, which currently holds at roughly 4,000. Over the years, that cap has forced many vendors to turn to the black market where they could spend up to $25,000 dollars getting a permit.

Councilmember Margaret Chin asked how these vendors are supposed to support their families.

“Throughout this pandemic, street vendors did not get any help from the federal government, state government or city government,” she said.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos called the work the vendors do “honest, good and delicious.”

“We should be helping those who are investing in our economy, not hurting it,” she said.

In addition to lifting the permit cap, the proposed legislation would also create a civilian office of street vendor enforcement in an effort to minimize NYPD involvement surrounding complaints. The idea has the support of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

“You can’t set something up that is inherently inequitable and unfair and then rain down police to enforce it,” he said.