Street scenes documented for decades by NYC photographer

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — He’s known on the street as Godlis because that’s his last name.

Since the 1970s, David Godlis has photographed the people and places of New York City, including the punk rock scene.

Another book of his work has been published. It features images from the 1980s on the streets of New York.

Godlis Streets is available from Reel Art Press.

“As a photographer, you want to catch the things you love before they’re gone,” he said.

He still walks around his East Village neighborhood with his camera and cell phone.

Rizzoli Bookstore in the Flatiron District has autographed copies.

