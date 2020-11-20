Street scenes documented for decades by NYC photographer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — He’s known on the street as Godlis because that’s his last name.

Since the 1970s, David Godlis has photographed the people and places of New York City, including the punk rock scene.

Another book of his work has been published. It features images from the 1980s on the streets of New York.

Godlis Streets is available from Reel Art Press.

“As a photographer, you want to catch the things you love before they’re gone,” he said.

He still walks around his East Village neighborhood with his camera and cell phone.

Rizzoli Bookstore in the Flatiron District has autographed copies.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief

New accuser details Cuomo harassment allegation

New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill

Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week

Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions

Asian American community leaders demand action

NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

@PIX11News on Twitter