Storm day 3 snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much has fallen in your area

A woman tries to protect her face from blowing snow while walking in white-out conditions in Jersey City, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Snow started to fall across the tri-state area Sunday evening and blanketed the area throughout the day Monday, continuing into Tuesday.

More than two feet of snow was measured in some areas as part of the first nor’easter and major storm of the year. Curious how much fell Monday? Click here.

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of late Tuesday morning:

NEW YORK

NEW YORK CITY: Manhattan: Central Park: 17.2 inches Greenwich Village: 13.7 inches Queens: Kennedy Airport: 12.6 inches LaGuardia Airport: 13.3 inches Brooklyn: Coney Island: 16 inches Flatbush: 15.4 inches Crown Heights: 15 inches Bronx: East Tremont: 19 inches Fordham: 14.5 inches Staten Island: Westerleigh: 15 inches



WESTCHESTER COUNTY: Irvington: 20.3 inches White Plains: 18 inches Hastings-on-Hudson: 17 inches Mount Kisco: 19 inches New Rochelle: 12.5 inches



SUFFOLK COUNTY: East Northport: 18.1 inches Smithtown – 17 inches Commack: 15.9 inches West Islip: 14.5 inches Saint James: 14.3 inches Shoreham: 14 inches Upton: 14 inches Center Moriches: 11.5 inches Islip Airport: 10.8 inches East Hampton: 7.2 inches



ROCKLAND COUNTY: Monsey: 22.2 inches Spring Valley: 22 inches Stony Point: 20.6 inches Pearl River: 19 inches Nanuet: 17.5 inches Nyack: 12 inches



NASSAU COUNTY: Hicksville: 17.6 inches Bellerose: 16.6 inches Glenwood Landing: 15.2 inches West Hempstead: 14.5 inches Port Washington: 13 inches East Williston: 11.9 inches



NEW JERSEY

BERGEN COUNTY: Ese Park Ridge: 23 inches Closter: 22.4 inches Franklin Lakes: 20.6 inches Westwood: 20 inches Lyndhurst: 19.7 inches Ridgewood: 19.7 inches Garfield: 19.2 inches Mahwah: 18.5 inches East Rutherford: 18.3 inches Dumont: 17.5 inches Northvale: 16.5 inches Fair Lawn: 15 inches



ESSEX COUNTY: Bloomfield: 20.5 inches Essex Fells: 20 inches Cedar Grove: 19.2 inches South Orange: 18.6 inches West Orange: 18.2 inches North Caldwell: 17.3 inches Newark: 16.2 inches Verona: 14.3 inches



HUDSON COUNTY: Harrison: 16.5 inches Kearny: 16 inches Hoboken: 15 inches



PASSAIC COUNTY: Bloomingdale: 26.2 inches Ringwood: 19 inches



UNION COUNTY: Berkeley Heights: 19 inches Elizabeth: 17.8 inches Newark Airport: 17.6 inches Garwood: 17.5 inches Westfield: 17.2 inches

