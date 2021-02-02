Storm day 3 snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much has fallen in your area

Snow started to fall across the tri-state area Sunday evening and blanketed the area throughout the day Monday, continuing into Tuesday.
More than two feet of snow was measured in some areas as part of the first nor’easter and major storm of the year. Curious how much fell Monday? Click here.
See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of late Tuesday morning:
NEW YORK
- NEW YORK CITY:
- Manhattan:
- Central Park: 17.2 inches
- Greenwich Village: 13.7 inches
- Queens:
- Kennedy Airport: 12.6 inches
- LaGuardia Airport: 13.3 inches
- Brooklyn:
- Coney Island: 16 inches
- Flatbush: 15.4 inches
- Crown Heights: 15 inches
- Bronx:
- East Tremont: 19 inches
- Fordham: 14.5 inches
- Staten Island:
- Westerleigh: 15 inches
- Manhattan:
- WESTCHESTER COUNTY:
- Irvington: 20.3 inches
- White Plains: 18 inches
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 17 inches
- Mount Kisco: 19 inches
- New Rochelle: 12.5 inches
- SUFFOLK COUNTY:
- East Northport: 18.1 inches
- Smithtown – 17 inches
- Commack: 15.9 inches
- West Islip: 14.5 inches
- Saint James: 14.3 inches
- Shoreham: 14 inches
- Upton: 14 inches
- Center Moriches: 11.5 inches
- Islip Airport: 10.8 inches
- East Hampton: 7.2 inches
- ROCKLAND COUNTY:
- Monsey: 22.2 inches
- Spring Valley: 22 inches
- Stony Point: 20.6 inches
- Pearl River: 19 inches
- Nanuet: 17.5 inches
- Nyack: 12 inches
- NASSAU COUNTY:
- Hicksville: 17.6 inches
- Bellerose: 16.6 inches
- Glenwood Landing: 15.2 inches
- West Hempstead: 14.5 inches
- Port Washington: 13 inches
- East Williston: 11.9 inches
NEW JERSEY
- BERGEN COUNTY:
- Ese Park Ridge: 23 inches
- Closter: 22.4 inches
- Franklin Lakes: 20.6 inches
- Westwood: 20 inches
- Lyndhurst: 19.7 inches
- Ridgewood: 19.7 inches
- Garfield: 19.2 inches
- Mahwah: 18.5 inches
- East Rutherford: 18.3 inches
- Dumont: 17.5 inches
- Northvale: 16.5 inches
- Fair Lawn: 15 inches
- ESSEX COUNTY:
- Bloomfield: 20.5 inches
- Essex Fells: 20 inches
- Cedar Grove: 19.2 inches
- South Orange: 18.6 inches
- West Orange: 18.2 inches
- North Caldwell: 17.3 inches
- Newark: 16.2 inches
- Verona: 14.3 inches
- HUDSON COUNTY:
- Harrison: 16.5 inches
- Kearny: 16 inches
- Hoboken: 15 inches
- PASSAIC COUNTY:
- Bloomingdale: 26.2 inches
- Ringwood: 19 inches
- UNION COUNTY:
- Berkeley Heights: 19 inches
- Elizabeth: 17.8 inches
- Newark Airport: 17.6 inches
- Garwood: 17.5 inches
- Westfield: 17.2 inches