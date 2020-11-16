Woman shot in head by stray bullet in Staten Island building lobby: police

A 52-year-old woman was shot in the head by a stray bullet in the lobby of a Staten Island apartment building Monday, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PARK HILL, S.I. — A 52-year-old woman was shot in the head by a stray bullet in the lobby of a Staten Island apartment building Monday, according to police.

The woman was struck when gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. outside the building on Park Hill Avenue near Roff Street, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition early Tuesday.

Police believe the woman was an unintended target in a drive-by shooting.

The NYPD said a potentially light-colored SUV drove up and someone inside likely opened fire.

The gunfire also resulted in property damage to the building and four parked cars had bullet holes in them, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD has not yet released a description of the shooter.

