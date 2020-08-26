Woman, man zip tied and robbed inside Staten Island home: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WOODROW, Staten Island — A man and a woman were zip tied and robbed inside a Staten Island home Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Woodrow Road and Wieland Avenue.

A 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were at the home when the doorbell rang, police said.

When they answered the door, two masked men with guns pushed their way into the home and tied them up using zip ties, according to police.

The suspects then placed pillowcases over their heads.

They proceeded to steal $1,500 in cash and two iPhones, police said.

No injuries were reported.