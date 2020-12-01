Video: SUV sought in death of woman shot in head in Staten Island

Staten Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
staten island shooting

Police are looking for this white 2019 Kia Sorento in connection with a deadly shooting in Staten Island on Nov. 16, 2020.

PARK HILL, Staten Island — Police released surveillance video Tuesday of a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly drive-by shooting in Staten Island.

Sue Doe, 52, was standing in the lobby of an apartment building on Park Hill Avenue near Roff Street just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 when she was shot in the head, police said.

Investigators believe someone in a white 2019 Kia Sorento opened fire on a group of people standing at the location before fleeing north on Park Hill Avenue, according to police.

Doe, of Staten Island, was hospitalized for more than a week before she succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 25, police said.

Police had said Doe was likely an innocent victim caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Staten Island Videos

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

More Staten Island

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Create a healthy lifestyle

I wanna know: Isaac Mizrahi weighs in on gen z vs. millennials style debate

George Floyd killing: Jury selection begins in Chauvin trial

'Happily' star Kerry Bishé talks dark romantic comedy from Jack Black

NYPL celebrates Women's History Month

Movie theater owner talks NYC business reopening

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Chilly Monday before spring-like week ahead

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police