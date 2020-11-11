Suspect steals $9,000 from 75-year-old NYC man after claiming relative needed bail money: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old Staten Island man was tricked into handing over $9,000 to a stranger, allegedly for bail money for a family member, according to police.

A man contacted the victim via a phone call on Oct. 13 around 11:30 a.m. and fraudulently stated a family member had been arrested and needed bail money in order to be released, according to the NYPD.

The victim agreed to have the individual come to his residence near Billiou Street and Huguenot Avenue to retrieve the money, police said. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Police released a photo of the vehicle Wednesday. The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old.

NYPD Police are looking for the owner of this vehicle in connection with the theft of $9,000 from a 75-year-old Staten Island man on Oct. 13, 2020, according to the NYPD.

