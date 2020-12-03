Staten Island Yankees ceasing operations, suing New York Yankees and MLB

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — The Staten Island Yankees are suing their former parent club, as well as Major League Baseball, and announcing that the minor league team will cease operations as of Thursday.

The New York Yankees announced in November that they were moving minor league teams away from both Staten Island and the New Jersey capital of Trenton for the 2021 season, in favor of teams in the Hudson Valley and Somerset. A press release from the Staten Island club said that this happened despite the Yankees reassuring them that Staten Island would always be a minor league partner.

The Staten Island Yankees claim that the lack of affiliation with the Bronx Bombers would leave them decimated and with sub-standard players and no connection to the big league team means they must cease operations immediately.

In addition, they say they filed a lawsuit Thursday meant to hold the New York Yankees and MLB responsible for what they call “false promises.” They add that portions of any proceeds from a settlement would go to charities, including the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Staten Island Yankees have operated since 1999 and been playing out of Richmond County Bank Ballpark since 2001.

