Staten Island woman found with cut throat dies at hospital: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with a cut throat late Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Officers were called to 38-year-old Natasha Colon’s home on Montgomery Avenue in Staten Island around 8:45 p.m., police said.

Colon was found unconscious with a slashed throat and rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

It’s unclear what caused the laceration, police said. The city medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Colon’s live-in boyfriend was questioned by police, but no arrests have been made, according to the NYPD.

