Staten Island man charged with threatening to kill protesters, politicians and law enforcement

STATEN ISLAND — A Staten Island man has been arrested and federally charged with threatening to kill and ordering others to kill protesters, politicians, and law enforcement officers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Brian Maiorana is accused of using a social media forum called “My Militia” to make and spread these threats, according to the indictment.

The threats include saying that there need to be some “form of extermination of anyone who claims to be a [D]emocrat,” as well as referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as “the Jew Senator from New York” while in the same post threatening to blow up the FBI building. Maiorana makes multiple references to the 1978 novel “The Turner Diaries,” a story containing violent revolution against the government, as well as a race war leading to the extermination of non-white peoples.

“The time has now past [sic] for patriots to stop being on the defensive… defensive action is a position of weakness,” he wrote. “We must take offensive action starting now. All of you know what that is.

On Saturday, when Joe Biden’s electoral victory over President Trump had been confirmed and many New Yorkers took to the streets to celebrate, Maoirana allegedly posted that “all right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scumbags are celebrating and start blowing them away,”

Maoirana’s criminal record lists a felony conviction for statutory sexual assault in 2007. He is currently registered as a Level 1 Sex Offender. Maoirana makes multiple references to possession of firearms and weapons in his posts which, given his conviction, would have been illegally obtained. Financial records show Maoirana purchasing parts for a semi-automatic handgun in June, as well as a crossbow, combat boots and various military patches.

The charges are a result of an FBI investigation conducted by the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Maoirana made his initial appearance in federal court at 5:15 p.m Tuesday.