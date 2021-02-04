Staten Island wife killed, husband found dead in murder-suicide: NYPD

ARROCHAR, S.I. — A husband and wife were found dead in a Staten Island home Wednesday night in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, the NYPD said Thursday.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call at home near the intersection of Ragazzi Lane and Mills Avenue, in the Arrochar neighborhood, authorities said.

Upon arrival, the cops discovered the 68-year-old wife unconscious and unresponsive, lying face-up on a bed in a bedroom with visible trauma to her neck, police said.

The officers then found the unconscious 63-year-old husband hanging inside the bedroom closet, officials said.

EMS pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene, according to police.

The NYPD deemed the wife’s death a homicide Thursday morning, while the husband’s death was ruled a suicide.

Authorities said the medical examiner will determine their causes of death as the investigation remained ongoing.

Officials did not immediately release the identities of the couple, pending proper family notification.

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.

