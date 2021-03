STATEN ISLAND — Staten Island is a COVID-19 hotspot with a 122% increase of hospitalizations over a three-week period.

The entire borough is currently in an orange or yellow zone, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo expects numbers in the borough to go up.

In response to the spike, a temporary field hospital has been set up and should be running shortly.

Staten Island Borough President James Oddo discussed the temporary field hospital, rising cases and what can be done to fight the spread.