Staten Island bar owner avoids charges for running over COVID enforcer

Mac’s Public House in Staten Island is surrounded by officers in this photo after being shut down, Dec. 1, 2020.

STATEN ISLAND — A bar owner accused of running over a New York City sheriff’s deputy with a car last month will only face criminal charges alleging he served patrons indoors in defiance of state coronavirus restrictions.

Staten Island prosecutors said Friday that Mac’s Public House co-owner Daniel Presti has been indicted on charges of selling alcohol without a license and operating an unlicensed bottle club.

A grand jury rejected charges related to the Dec. 6 incident in which authorities say he got into his car to flee from sheriff’s deputies trying to arrest him, struck one of them and drove about 100 yards as the deputy hung onto the hood.

A message seeking comment was left with Presti’s lawyer.