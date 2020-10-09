Rose, Malliotakis trade shots at mayor in NYC’s lone swing district

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND — The candidates for Congress in New York City’s only swing district are slugging it out in campaign ads that direct much of their fury at a man who isn’t on the ballot — Mayor Bill de Blasio.

First-term Democratic Congress member Max Rose and his Republican opponent Nicole Malliotakis have released ads attacking each other as well as the mayor, who is unpopular in the congressional district that includes Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

Rose is a veteran who defeated a Republican incumbent in 2018.

Malliotakis is a member of the state Assembly who was first elected in 2010.

