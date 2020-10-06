Robber slugs 61-year-old Staten Island bagel shop employee in the face

A robber punched a 61-year-old Staten Island bagel shop employee in the face, knocking him to the floor, before he made off with thousands in cash, police said Tuesday. (NYPD)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND — A robber punched a 61-year-old Staten Island bagel shop employee in the face, knocking him to the floor, before he made off with thousands in cash, police said Tuesday.

The robber attacked the employee behind the counter of Hot Bagels on Arthur Kill Road early on Sept. 29, officials said.

While the worker was on the floor, another employee came out from the back of the store, police said. The robber pulled out a screwdriver, punched the second worker in the arm and forced him to open the cash register. He took about $8,800.

Police have asked for help identifying the robbert.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

