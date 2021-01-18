Possible human remains found near Staten Island park: police

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island — Police are investigating possible human remains that were found near a Staten Island park Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a call of possible remains found in the vicinity of Richmond Terrace and Holland Avenue in Mariners Harbor around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

The area the remains were found is located nearby Mariner’s Marsh Park, according to Google Maps.

Officers arrived and found skeleton remains, which may be human, police said.

No further information was immediately released.