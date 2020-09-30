Pedestrians targeted in Staten Island drive-by paintball shootings

Someone in a grey sedan pelted pedestrians with paintball pellets in a series of drive-by Staten Island shootings, police said Wednesday. (NYPD)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND — Someone in a grey sedan pelted pedestrians with paintball pellets in a series of drive-by Staten Island shootings, police said Wednesday.

The shooter first struck Friday night on Lander Avenue near Hirsch Street, officials said. A 37-year old was repeatedly struck. He suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene.

Just a few minutes later, the shooter fired paintball pellets at a 56-year-old man on Forest Avenue near Burnside Avenue, police said. The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene.

In the final incident of the night, the shooter struck a 32-year-old woman near Richmond Avenue and Lamberts Lane, officials said. The woman suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police have asked for help identifying the sedan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

