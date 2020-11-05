NYC jumps to stop uptick in Staten Island coronavirus cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND — There’s been a concerning spike in coronavirus cases among Staten Island residents, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Health officials said they wold move quickly to stop the spread. NYC Test and Trace Corps Executive Director Ted Long said they were building several large rapid test sites.

“I want to say something specifically to Staten Islanders in these communities,” Long said. “We never want to see an uptick in any community, but, in this case, in your case, we’ve caught it early, and we will do everything in our power to deploy resources and join the fight with you by your side. We’re in this together with you and we will succeed together.”

De Blasio said the uptick in cases was coming from two zip codes: 10305 and 10314. As of Thursday, de Blasio saidthe overall COVID-19 infection rate in New York City was at 1.43 percent with 633 new cases.

“You’re going to see this intensive effort play out over these next days and we fully expect it will work in turning around the situation,” de Blasio said. “We want to stop it early and get it right.”