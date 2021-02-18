NJ teen arrested in Staten Island hit-and-run that left 68-year-old woman dead: NYPD

Police and an ambulance on the scene of a Staten Island hit-and-run collision that left a 68-year-old woman dead and a 70-year-old man in critical condition Tuesday night, Feb. 16, 2021, according to the NYPD.

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island — Police on Wednesday night arrested a New Jersey man believed to be the driver who fled a deadly Staten Island collision on foot Tuesday evening, according to the NYPD.

Officials on Thursday said 18-year-old Prince Nesbitt-Hall was arrested around 9:30 p.m. in Staten Island.

Police said he’s been hit with a slew of charges, including manslaughter, assault, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, falsely reporting an incident, reckless driving, driving without a license, failing to stop at a stop sign and speeding.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to a call for a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Lamberts Lane and Elson Street, in the Bulls Head neighborhood, the NYPD said.

Their investigation determined that a 2020 Honda Accord traveling northbound on Elson Street struck a Mercedes Benz traveling eastbound on Lamberts Lane.

Police at the time said it appeared the driver of the Honda fled the location on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.

EMS responded and rushed the two occupants of the Mercedes, a 70-year-old male driver and 68-year-old female passenger, to a nearby hospital.

The woman, identified by officials as Kauser Akhund, was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

The man behind the wheel of the Mercedes suffered head trauma and was listed in critical condition early Wednesday, according to police.

Officials said the crash occurred about a mile from the woman’s home.