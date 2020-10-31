Man wanted in connection with series of Staten Island thefts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND — A man is wanted in connection with a series of five burglaries that took place throughout Staten Island over the past month, police said.

The first incident known to authorities took place Sept. 17. An unidentified man entered a building on Arthur Kill Road via a rooftop and took $2,500 cash, plus 10 cartons of cigarettes.

The second incident happened on Oct. 11 on Forrest Avenue. The male forcibly entered the location through a back door and removed an unknown amount of cigarette cartons.

The third incident took place four days later on Annadale Road. Again, the male entered the location, this time through a rear back windown, and took an unknown amount of cigarette cartons.

The fourth incident happened this past Tuesday on Amboy Road. The male forcibly entered through a back door and took $300.

The most recent reported incident happened Wednesday in the early morning hours when the male forcibly entered a location on Giffords Lane and took $10,000.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.