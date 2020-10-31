Man wanted in connection with series of Staten Island thefts

STATEN ISLAND — A man is wanted in connection with a series of five burglaries that took place throughout Staten Island over the past month, police said.
The first incident known to authorities took place Sept. 17. An unidentified man entered a building on Arthur Kill Road via a rooftop and took $2,500 cash, plus 10 cartons of cigarettes.
The second incident happened on Oct. 11 on Forrest Avenue. The male forcibly entered the location through a back door and removed an unknown amount of cigarette cartons.
The third incident took place four days later on Annadale Road. Again, the male entered the location, this time through a rear back windown, and took an unknown amount of cigarette cartons.
The fourth incident happened this past Tuesday on Amboy Road. The male forcibly entered through a back door and took $300.
The most recent reported incident happened Wednesday in the early morning hours when the male forcibly entered a location on Giffords Lane and took $10,000.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.