Man shot dead while driving on Staten Island: police

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island — A man was shot dead while driving a sedan on Staten Island Saturday afternoon, police determined.

The man was in a black 2016 Infiniti sedan on Van Duzer Street in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island when he was shot in his torso and then crashed into a parked and unoccupied blue van, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

