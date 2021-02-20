Man shot dead while driving on Staten Island: police

Staten Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Screen Shot 2021-02-20 at 9.02.47 PM.png

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island — A man was shot dead while driving a sedan on Staten Island Saturday afternoon, police determined.

The man was in a black 2016 Infiniti sedan on Van Duzer Street in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island when he was shot in his torso and then crashed into a parked and unoccupied blue van, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Staten Island Videos

Crash involving MTA bus on Staten Island

What a Shame! Staten Island man wants turtles back after landlord set them free in local pond

More Staten Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss