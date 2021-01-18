Man fatally shot upon answering door at Staten Island recording studio: police

FOX HILLS, Staten Island — Police said they were looking two gunmen who were caught on camera shooting and killing a man at a Staten Island recording studio Saturday evening.

According to the NYPD, the two armed men knocked on the door of the first-floor recording studio on Van Duzer Street, near Metcalfe Street, around 7:45 p.m.

When the victim opened the door, the first man fired an assault rifle before the second man fired a handgun, police said.

Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, authorities said.

EMS took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have identified the victim as Jahade Chancey of Staten Island.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and the NYPD released the above surveillance image of the men who opened fire at the door of the building.

Police said it was still unclear the incident was an attempted robbery or a crime of revenge, and said the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).