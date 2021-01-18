FIT students, faculty help FBI identify Capitol rioter from Staten Island, court docs show

Nicholas Moncada, left, of Staten Island, is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, federal officials said. He was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Federal authorities arrested a Staten Island man on Monday for participating in the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol building, according to the FBI.

Nicholas Moncada posted photos and videos of himself illegally entering the Capitol during the riot led by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, federal prosecutors said.

According to court documents, authorities were tipped off to Moncada’s alleged involvement in the insurrection by the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he attends classes.

Fellow students and faculty members recognized Moncada in photos of the Capitol riot, court documents show.

ADIC Sweeney’s statement following Nicolas Moncada’s arrest for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building:



“For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation’s laws and institutions, our message is simple – don’t do it.”



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/kH9G7EN5Mi — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) January 18, 2021

FIT’s Office of Public Safety also provided the FBI with several social media accounts linked to Moncada that depicted him in selfies or first-person videos documenting the riot and unlawful entry in the U.S. Capitol, per the documents.

A search warrant on Moncada’s social media accounts provided corroborating evidence, according to prosecutors.

On Instagram, Moncada posted a selfie on Jan. 6 purporting to show him inside the Capitol building with the caption, “Outside Pelosi’s office,” court documents show.

Additionally, when someone asked, “what’s going on,” on a video Moncada posted to Instagram on Jan. 6, he replied, “Storming the Capitol Building.”

Moncada is expected to make a virtual court appearance on Tuesday before a Brooklyn federal magistrate judge.

His attorney said Monday that they were working on his release from custody.

“Mr. Moncada denies any participation in the effort to overthrow the Government, and he looks forward to defending his good name,” the attorney said.

More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the insurrection, which left five people dead.

Federal authorities arrested two other men from New York over the weekend for their participation in the Capitol riot, according to the FBI.

One posted a video of himself with his feet propped up on a U.S. senator’s office table. Another wrote “THIS IS ME” on an Instagram photo of rioters attacking Capitol police officers.